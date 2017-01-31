

CTV Vancouver





More than 100 people gathered at a Vancouver mosque Monday night in a show of solidarity following a horrific mass shooting in Quebec City.

It was just one of dozens of vigils held across Canada to honour the six people who were gunned down in what's being considered a terrorist act.

People of all ages, religions and backgrounds gathered at the Al Masjid Al Jamia Mosque in Fairview clutching flowers, lighting candles and praying for those who lost their lives.

Cards and notes were left on the front steps, with messages of hope, inspiration and sadness.

"We are so sorry. Canada grieves with you," read one typed note.

"We all mourn with you," another read.

"We love you and stand with you," read a note addressed to "Muslims" from "Canada."

VPD Chief Adam Palmer expressed his sympathies to the victims and their families.

"No matter how long I've been in this business, there are some things that shake you to the core and you can never understand," he said.

Many say they attended not just to show their support for the Muslim community, but also to show their outrage for what happened in Quebec.

"We don't want to see the world go this way. We can't let the world go this way," Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said.

Raza Mirani said it's more important than ever to embrace faith.

"We aren't going to run away from our mosque because something happened in a mosque. We're going to run towards our mosque," he said.

RCMP say patrols are being stepped up at mosques across British Columbia, although there is no indication there are specific threats against them.

A Burnaby mosque said it has specifically asked for increased police patrols.

The largest vigil in British Columbia is expected to happen Saturday in downtown Vancouver. Thousands of demonstrators are expected to gather in Jack Poole Plaza to show their support for Muslims.

With reports from CTV Vancouver’s Sheila Scott and Sarah McDonald