

CTV Vancouver





Stage 1 water restrictions kick in across Metro Vancouver on Monday, meaning anyone who waters their lawn outside designated hours is risking a $250 fine.

From now until Oct. 15, both residential and commercial lawn sprinkling is only allowed on alternating days.

Despite the recent rains and heavy snowpack, the Water Services Department is conserving water in preparation for dry spells to avoid shortages. Officials say most lawns only need about an hour of watering a week to stay healthy, and that overall water consumption can increase by 50 per cent in warmer months for swimming pools, growing food and maintaining sports fields.

The permitted hours for even-numbered residential addresses are from 4 to 9 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday only. Residents of odd-numbered homes are limited to the same time on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

For non-residential addresses, the approved hours for even-numbered addresses are Monday and Wednesday from 1 to 6 a.m. Watering at odd-numbered addresses is allowed Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 6 a.m. All non-residential addresses can turn on their sprinklers Friday from 4 to 9 a.m.

Washing cars and boats must also be done with hoses that have shut-off nozzles, and there other limitations in place for cemeteries, golf courses and artificial turf that can be found on Metro Vancouver’s website.

Water restrictions apply only to the use of treated drinking water – not rain water, gray water or recycled water.