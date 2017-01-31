Transit police are warning Vancouver women to be wary after a man followed a commuter for most of her journey home.

Officials said the incident began shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, when a young woman boarded the 99 B-Line bus at Main Street and Broadway.

A man seated nearby got up and stood next to her, trying to initiate a conversation. The woman got off the bus at Grandview Highway, and noticed the man was following her as she walked into Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station. He then stood next to her on the platform, less than a metre away, according to authorities.

She felt unsafe while waiting for the train, so she called her boyfriend and asked him to meet her at Rupert SkyTrain Station.

The man sat near her when she got off the train, and as she walked along Rupert Street she noticed he was following her again. Her boyfriend arrived moments later and they saw the man run into a nearby parking lot, police said.

She called to report the incident the next evening.

The suspect has been described as a South Asian man in his 30s or 40s, who is about 5-5 or 5-6. He has a medium build and is balding with a "combover," transit police said, and was wearing an over-sized black leather jacket and khaki pants at the time.

In addition to the warning, transit police advised anyone who may be in a similar situation to contact authorities as soon as possible to improve chances that a suspect will be caught.

Anyone in a situation that may be dangerous can push the yellow safety strip on the train, use the phone in the safety zones on platforms, advise a train attendant or call transit police at 604-515-8300.

Those who want to contact authorities discreetly can text police using 87 77 77.

Police encourage anyone who has been victimized or has witnessed the above behaviour to contact them immediately.