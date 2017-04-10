Police have issued a warning to the public after a woman was sexually assaulted early Monday morning in south Vancouver.

The assault occurred as the 51-year-old victim walked in the area of East 48th Avenue and Elliott Street shortly before 6 a.m., police said.

A man grabbed her from behind, groped her and threw her to the ground as she yelled and screamed. He let her go, and was seen walking away from the area.

The suspect has been described as white, in his 50s and 5-foot-10, wearing a light brown jacket and a black toque. He spoke English, police said.

"It's still very early in the investigation and we have limited information so far," Const. Jason Doucette said.

"We're encouraging citizens to call police any time they feel their safety is at risk."

Anyone with more information, or who may be able to identify the suspect, is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3720 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.