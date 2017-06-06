The BC SPCA is sending a warning to pet owners after two cats perished after falling from balconies of high-rise buildings.

Within the past two weeks, the Vancouver shelter has taken in four cats suffering serious injuries after jumping or falling from a high distance.

Two of the cats were in such "extreme distress" that they could not be saved, and were humanely euthanized.

"It is heartbreaking to think of the excruciating pain and suffering these cats must have endured," said branch manager Jodi Dunlop.

A three-month-old Himalayan kitten is currently being cared for by fosters after falling an unknown number of floors from a 26-storey building.

The pint-sized feline suffered a broken front leg and trauma to his T2 and T3 vertebrates, and vet bills are expected to top $5,000.

The kitten has been named Roger Moore, after the actor who portrayed James Bond.

Dunlop says the case highlights the dangers of urban cat ownership, and the misconception that all cats have a fantastic sense of balance.

An unexpected gust of wind or a sudden noise is all it takes for a cat to spook and potentially fall to its death, she says.

Owners who allow their cats on the patio should ensure the area is enclosed so that felines can't fall through the bars or above the railing.

“There are a variety of ways that landlords and strata councils allow this safeguarding to be done and we urge all cat guardians whose pets may be in danger to take steps to prevent a tragedy,” Dunlop said.

The shelter is taking donations online to help pay for Roger Moore's care.

The kitten will be up for adoption once he's rehabilitated.