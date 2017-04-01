

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police have issued a safety warning after a dozen people overdosed in the Downtown Eastside Saturday morning.

Authorities received reports of 12 suspected drug overdoses in the area of Columbia Street and Gore Avenue, although none were fatal.

Police are again reminding drug users to take precautions before using illicit drugs, including carrying naloxone.

The latest numbers from the BC Coroners' Service say there were a total of 102 suspected drug overdose deaths in February, up 72 per cent from the previous year.

That equates to about 3.6 deaths each day that month.

People between the ages of 30 and 49 account for the largest percentage of fatal overdoses, with the majority being men.