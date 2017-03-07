

To recognize Canada's 150th anniversary, the organizers of Honda's Celebration of Light fireworks festival are doing things a little differently this year.

First, all three competitors, Japan, the United Kingdom and Canada, will be required to use at least one iconic Canadian song in their musical accompaniment.

Second, those iconic Canadian songs will be determined by you.

The public has been invited to vote on their favourite tunes on the Celebration of Light Facebook page from now until April 2, or to make their voices heard through the #HCOLCanadianSong hashtag.

The artists listed on Facebook include everyone from Leonard Cohen, The Tragically Hip and Celine Dion to newer acts like The Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

Anyone who has an opinion on what they want to hear at this year's festival, taking place on July 29, Aug. 2 and Aug. 5, is encouraged to vote.

Participants will also be entered into a contest for two tickets to the YVR observation deck, a set of bleacher-style seats at English Bay that offers a great view of the show and features a cash bar.