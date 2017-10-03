Vancouver police say they’ve handed out nearly 2,000 tickets in just one month as part of a province-wide crackdown on distracted driving.

“The high number of tickets written during the campaign proves distracted driving is still a problem on Vancouver roads,” police said in a statement Tuesday. “Distracted driving has shown to be one of the leading contributing factors of traffic fatalities in B.C. – even surpassing impaired driving.”

During the month of September, officers issued a whopping 1,969 tickets to distracted drivers across the city, leading police to renew their warnings that paying attention on the road can be a matter of life or death.

“If you know someone who just won’t give up their phone while driving, maybe you can have some influence,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said in the statement. “We have at least 1,969 reasons to remind our loved ones to pull over or leave the phone alone while driving.”

The tickets were issued as part of the Provincial Distracted Driving Campaign, which launched Sept. 1 amid British Columbia’s ongoing efforts to cut down on distracted driving.

In June of 2016, the province more than doubled the base penalty for distracted driving from $167 to $368.

Those caught focusing on anything other than the road now also face four penalty points, which leads to a $175 increase in insurance premiums.

Distracted drivers caught a second time within a year will face an $888 fine, then $1,600 for a third offence.

In the first four months of the province’s crackdown, however, paramedics responded to 13,087 crashes, about 200 more than the June to October period of 2015.

The province is now looking at new ways of decreasing distracted driving in addition to the steeper fines.

In August, B.C.’s new NDP government said it would also like to see ICBC offer discounts to drivers who voluntarily to use apps that block texts and calls in moving vehicles.

These technologies are already being used to help prevent distracted driving accidents in the United States.

Local authorities are also introducing their own distracted driving prevention measures.

In September, police in Abbotsford began handing out free boxes for drivers to stow their phone in while on the road.

For now, police are urging the public to simply put down their devices and avoid other distractions while behind the wheel.

“The ticket amount for using an electronic device while driving in BC is $368,” Robillard said, “but that cost is nothing compared to the cost of losing a loved one. It’s time to take a break from your phone.”