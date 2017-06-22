

Police are calling the death of a man at an East Vancouver mall suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to Kingsgate Mall on East Broadway near Kingsway around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, and found a person in medical distress.

That man was given CPR on scene but later died in hospital.

A section of the parking lot was cordoned off by police tape and officers could be seen examining a backpack, as well as the sloped roof next to the lot.

The VPD says it is working with the BC Coroners Office to determine what led to the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

