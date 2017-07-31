A five year-old chocolate lab is home safe after a group of hikers volunteered to go where police would not, braving the treacherous terrain of the Fraser Valley backcountry to rescue the stranded pup.

Amanda McGregor says her stepdaughter, Janessa Walker, and the family’s dog, Louie, set off on an overnight hiking trip near Radium Lake in the Chilliwack River Valley on Saturday, July 22. It's a trek Janessa and Louie had done several times already.

Louie was injured the next day and was unable to walk. Walker said the dog meandered off the path and came back limping and with badly skinned paws. The family suspects Louie tried to scamper up some rocks and hurt his paws, then fell.

McGregor and her husband had feared for Walker's safety when she didn't return on time. But the experienced 25-year-old flagged down two women to send a message to her parents that she was safe, but the dog was injured. Walker then hiked down for more supplies on Tuesday, but was unable to get Louie, who weighs about 40 kilograms, to safety. McGregor said she and her husband tried hiking up to help the dog, but couldn’t make it to the lake.

“(Walker) was OK, but she wasn’t going to leave that dog,” McGregor said. “He’s her best friend. She tried to carry him but only managed a couple kilometres."

Louie’s desperate owners first reached out to the RCMP, but police wouldn’t authorize a rescue.

“If he had stayed another day, (Louie) would’ve died. That’s how poor he was,” McGregor said.

She then turned to social media for help.

“Is there any way help can go to her to get (Walker) and the dog back off the mountain. We would gladly pay for it,” McGregor wrote in a Facebook post.

That’s when members of an online group called “Chilliwack BC Hiking Club” jumped into action, with hikers from across the Fraser Valley offering to help.

“One of the ladies posted on our Facebook group that her dog and daughter had gone missing on a hike,” said Iain Harvey, who participated in the rescue effort. “I was a little nervous on how we were going to be able to bring the dog down.”

Harvey was joined by Toby Hyde, Coby Hamilton, Isaac Hazelton, Matt Horin and Charlene Howard. They hiked nine kilometres over steep terrain and two suspension bridges while hauling a weak and injured Louie on a borrowed stretcher over fallen logs.

“We were really fortunate that everyone was able to come together and make it happen,” Harvey said.

McGregor said she was stunned at how quickly the volunteers gathered to help the stranded dog, who had been on the mountain for four days by the time it was rescued.

“Words can’t express my thanks and my gratitude,” she said. “It’s people coming together and the power of people is huge.”

Louie was in the care of a veterinarian for several days. On Sunday, the dog was released is now home with McGregor and her husband.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos