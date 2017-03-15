

A 34-year-old man is in custody after a violent carjacking that ended with a taxi bursting into flames.

After jumping in while the vehicle was stopped at West Hastings and Carrall streets in East Vancouver around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect forced the driver of the Black Top Cab out onto the street, say Vancouver police.

The driver suffered minor injuries from being hit multiple times, according to VPD.

From there, the taxi was spotted being driven "at a high rate of speed" near the East Georgia Viaduct and Prior Street.

Moments later, police received a call of the taxi hitting another vehicle near the intersection of Clark Drive and Venables Street.

Witnesses tell CTV News it appears the taxi was going 100 kilometres an hour or faster before the collision.

The crash caused the taxi to burst into flames. Viewer video from the scene shows the vehicle fully engulfed before fire crews arrived.

The aftermath left a pile of burned car parts and broken glass onto the roadway.

Police arrived to find a citizen holding the carjacking suspect on the ground.

Burned debris and glass litter Clark & Venables after cab-jacking crash. @VancouverPD on scene. Latest @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/j1a9Hezg4h — Tom Popyk (@CTVPopyk) March 15, 2017

Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham said investigators determined the man being held had tried to carjack another vehicle stopped for a red light after escaping the taxi.

The 40-year-old woman behind the wheel of that vehicle was uninjured but "was extremely shaken up in the ordeal."

A Burnaby man remains in custody and is facing potential charges for robbery.