A suspect who allegedly gunned a man down in broad daylight outside a Surrey hotel this week was caught on a surveillance camera, homicide detectives revealed Friday.

The victim, Birinderjeet Justin Bhangu, was sitting in an SUV in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn & Suites, located at Fraser Highway and 166 Street, when a gunman approached and opened fire on the driver's side shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday.

First responders tried to revive Bhangu, who was known to police, but the 29-year-old died of his injuries.

On Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team shared surveillance video of a man in a hooded jacket walking toward the vehicle with his hands in his pockets, in the hopes someone will recognize the suspect and assist in their investigation.

Staff Sgt. Jennifer Pound said the full video, which has not been released, shows the shooting as well.

"He walks out across the parking lot and brazenly shoots into that vehicle with no regard for public safety," Pound said.

The suspect fled the scene in a Nissan Pathfinder that was parked nearby. The vehicle was recovered the next day in the Kelowna area.

Pound said the shooting is particularly shocking because of the time of day it was committed, as well as the busy location. An image taken moments before the murder shows several people coming and going in the parking lot.

"You have a family with very young children walking through the parking lot," Pound said of the image. "You see another couple walking here, an individual over here, there's people walking out of their vehicle over here."

The motive hasn't been confirmed, but investigators are confident Bhangu was targeted because of his ties to crime.

IHIT is calling on anyone with information on the suspect to come forward, including potential witnesses who were around the hotel at the time. Pound also made an appeal to people who might know the alleged gunman through criminal connections.

"This angers people on many levels. It angers the communities. It angers the families that are using the facilities in this area, and quite frankly it angers those that are also entrenched in this kind of lifestyle to see the flagrant disregard for public safety," she said.

Tipsters can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT or, if they want to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.