Homicide investigators have released surveillance camera footage as part of an investigation into a fatal shooting in Chilliwack, hoping the brief clips will inspire witnesses to come forward.

Two videos were released Tuesday in connection with a shooting that occurred July 21 in the parking lot of the Kal Tire on Progress Way.

Police were called to the lot shortly before 9 a.m., where they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took the lead on the case, and identified the victim as 33-year-old Yee Hung Chin.

Chin had recently moved to Chilliwack and was known to police, IHIT said. A review of the evidence gathered so far suggests his death was targeted.

In addition to the shooting scene at the Kal Tire location, police discovered a burning Dodge Caravan on Dyke Crest Road under the Vedder Bridge just a short time later.

IHIT said they believe the shooting occurred at 8:56 a.m., and the van was set fire and abandoned just six minutes later. Suspects then fled the scene of the burning vehicle in a white sedan and a dark coloured sedan, they said.

A video clip released to the public shows the suspect vehicles arriving at the shooting scene. A second video shows the vehicles approaching at the area where the Caravan was left burning.

The investigation is ongoing and IHIT is urging witnesses of the shooting, the arson or the flight of suspects from the arson scene to come forward.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT), by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.