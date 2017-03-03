Two men are facing thousands of dollars in fines after being convicted of harassing a moose in an incident caught on camera.

Bradley Crook and Jaysun Pinkerton were previously charged with three offences under the Wildlife Act: harassing wildlife with the use of a boat, attempting to capture wildlife and hunting big game that is swimming.

On Friday, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said that two men were convicted in the case and each fined $2,000. They were both ordered to pay an additional $2,000 to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, and a victims surcharge.

Their charges stemmed from a video posted to YouTube in 2015, which the poster titled "moose rider."

The video shows a shirtless man standing at the front of a boat as it approaches a large moose wading or swimming in the water. The body of water was later identified as the remote Tuchodi Lakes, approximately 120 kilometres southwest of Fort Nelson.

The driver moves the boat closer to the moose, until it is directly behind the creature. The man then jumps off the boat and onto its back, where he stays seated, fist in the air, for a few seconds before falling off.

Several people can be heard laughing from the boat.

The video, posted by B.C.-based group Wolftracker TV, was viewed tens of thousands of times and sparked an investigation by B.C.'s Conservation Officer Service. As officers investigated, the video reached more than two million views on YouTube.