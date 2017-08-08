

CTV Vancouver





One person has been hospitalized after gunfire rang out in a Richmond residential neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told CTV News they heard a loud bang near Waterton Drive and Malahat Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. followed by the sound of someone driving off.

The RCMP said a shooting victim was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries, but few other details have been confirmed.

"This is an active and unfolding investigation," Acting Cpl. Adriana Peralta said in a news release. "We want to stress to the public that we take their safety seriously and have engaged every available resource to investigate this incident and ensure their safety."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Richmond RCMP detachment at 604-278-1212, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.