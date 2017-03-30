Mounties are looking for a witness to a violent road range incident in Langley that left the victim with broken bones and a concussion.

Langley RCMP said the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, in the area of 16th Avenue and 264th Street.

The victim was driving eastbound and stopped his vehicle on a gravel area on the side of the road.

He was assaulted by two males he didn't know, police said, but they did not provide details of the events leading up to the attack.

The victim was kicked and punched, and suffered broken bones in his face. He also has a concussion as a result of the assault.

An unknown passerby who witnessed the attack pulled over and offered help to the victim, police said. The witness took down the vehicle's licence plate number, and noted that it was a white Honda Civic.

Officers are investigating the incident, and are looking to identify and speak to the witness.

Anyone with more information about the witness or the assault is asked to call RCMP at 604-532-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8744 (TIPS).