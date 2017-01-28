

CTV Vancouver





Updated story: IHIT has identified 24-year-old Francis Le of Surrey as the victim of a targeted homicide in Richmond Friday night.

Police say the murder does not appear to be connected to two homicides that occurred in the area earlier in the month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

Previous story: The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating what they believe is a targeted homicide in Richmond, B.C.

Mounties arrived at Richmond General Hospital just before midnight on Friday after an unresponsive man with severe stab wounds was found in the parking lot.

Police determined the 22-year-old Surrey man was suffering from “injuries consistent with foul play.” His injuries were so critical he was transported to Vancouver General Hospital, but died shortly after.

IHIT has taken over the case, which is believed to be targeted.

It's not immediately clear if the stabbing took place in the parking lot of Richmond General Hospital, or if the man was dropped off there.

Police say the incident does not appear to be related to the recent acts of violence in the area.

The body of a man was found at a Richmond business earlier in the month, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT.