The male victim of a shooting in Surrey has been identified as a 28-year-old resident of the city, homicide investigators say.

Nicholas Khabra was one of two people injured in the incident that occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Monday in the 14300 block of Crescent Road.

The injured man was found in the area where the shooting was reported and rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

An injured woman was found just a few hundred metres away in a vehicle with bullet holes in its side. The woman was also hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Khabra and the woman knew each other, but did not provide more information on their relationship. IHIT said Tuesday that Khabra's death is believed to be targeted.

Just minutes after members of the Surrey RCMP were called to the scene for reports of shots fired, Mounties in Langley located a Jeep they say was deliberately set on fire.

As it is still early in the investigation, IHIT said it could not confirm whether the scenes were connected.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or by email. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.