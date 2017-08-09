

CTV Vancouver





A 44-year-old man who was shot in a Richmond residential neighbourhood Tuesday morning is known to police, but has no ties to gangs or organized crime.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found seriously injured inside a home on Waterton Drive shortly before 6 a.m. He was rushed to hospital, where he remains Wednesday in stable condition.

The RCMP said the shooting appears to be targeted, but they don't know what might have motivated it yet.

"We want to reassure the public that this was not a random act and that the risk to their personal safety is low," Acting Cpl. Adriana Peralta said in a news release.

Mounties have not revealed why the victim is known to them.

Witnesses told police they saw a black, hatchback-style sedan speeding away from the scene. That vehicle has not been located and the RCMP has not confirmed whether it was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Richmond RCMP detachment's Serious Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.