

Kendra Mangione, CTV Vancouver





The victim of a shooting in Chilliwack has been identified as a 35-year-old man who was known to police.

Jose Martin Torres died in hospital after being shot shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 9500-block of Williams Street.

Torres was known to officers, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement, but they did not provide further information on his history. Investigators said his death is believed to have been targeted, but they are still working to determine a motive.

Police said there is currently no information linking the shooting to others in the area.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-555-4448 (IHIT), or to leave tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).