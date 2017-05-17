

CTV Vancouver





Five people were taken into police custody Tuesday afternoon after what is believed to be a violent road rage incident in East Vancouver.

Police responded to several 911 calls reporting a group of people fighting with weapons near the area of East 51st Avenue and Inverness Street around 4 p.m.

Footage captured by CTV News showed a man covered in blood and a baseball bat on the ground. A large area was taped off as police focused their attention to nearby sewers.

Initially, Vancouver Police say four men and one woman were taken into custody, but released without charges.

But "based on the information collected at the scene," two Vancouver men, 18 and 22, were arrested and taken to jail, but later released.

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led to the violent incident, or what, if any, criminal charges are being considered.