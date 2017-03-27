A man is facing manslaughter charges the day after a 36-year-old was fatally stabbed inside a home in Surrey.

Police were called to a home in the 17,000-block of 57th Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Sunday for reports that a person had been injured.

When they arrived, they found Jaspreet "Jesse" Dhaliwal suffering wounds caused by an "edged weapon," Mounties said. Dhaliwal was rushed to hospital, but died as a result of his injuries.

A suspect was found at the scene and taken into custody. On Monday, RCMP said 27-year-old Gurtarn "Tarn" Sandhu has been charged with manslaughter.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case, and said that the stabbing was not random. The suspect and victim knew each other, Cpl. Meghan Foster said.