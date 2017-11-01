A man is in hospital and two suspects are in custody following a stabbing on Halloween night in New Westminster.

Police were called to the area of 8th and Columbia Streets at approximately 11:30 p.m. for reports of an assault with a weapon believed to be a knife.

First responders performed life-saving efforts on an injured male victim for several minutes before rushing him to hospital.

While paramedics and firefighters did CPR, police made a dramatic arrest just a few blocks away.

Officers pointed guns at a man in the middle of Columbia Street, telling him to crawl toward them so he could be handcuffed.

Police have not confirmed whether the arrest was connected to the stabbing, but did say that two suspects were taken into custody nearby.

The investigation is ongoing, but Sgt. Jeff Scott said there is no reason to believe the public is at risk. The stabbing appeared to be targeted, he said.

There are several streets closed in the area as officials investigate.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the NWPD at 604-525-5411.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure