A male victim is being airlifted to hospital as Abbotsford police search for a suspect in his shooting.

Few details have been provided, but police told CTV News that the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. Friday. Police vehicles were seen on George Ferguson Way between Gladwin Road and Trethewey Street.

Police said the victim, believed to be in his 20s, was being airlifted to hospital. Officers are searching for a suspect or suspects in the case.

Video from the scene showed several emergency vehicles in the area, and yellow police tape blocking off part of the street and an apartment building. It appeared that a vehicle had crashed through a hedge and into the building.

More information to come...