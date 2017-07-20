A veteran walking from Prince George to Victoria to raise awareness and cash for post-traumatic stress disorder victims was overwhelmed with love and support as he made his way through Metro Vancouver.

Robert Gagnon is a former Corporal with the Canadian Armed Forces, who served from 1993 to 1995 and 2011 to 2016. He also suffers from PTSD, and now works as a correctional officer in Prince George.

The 44-year-old set off on foot from Prince George on Canada Day, and has been walking 30 kilometres a day every day since. The marathon trek has taken him through towns including Lytton, Boston Bar, Quesnel, Hope, Agassiz, Mission and Maple Ridge, and he has been documenting the journey on his Facebook page.

His Walk to Raise Awareness for Veterans and First Responders with PTSD will end at the B.C. legislature on Friday, where he hopes to speak to the premier and elected officials about the issue. His hope is that support services are increased for those suffering from the disease.

While many walking hours have been spent in solitude in rural areas, Gagnon was joined by dozens of enthusiastic supporters on Canada Way in Burnaby Wednesday as he headed to the office of the BCGEU (BC Government and Service Employees’ Union)

Uniformed members of the Burnaby Fire Department marched by his side, accompanied by the Legion New Westminster Pipe Band and a fire truck leading the way.

"This is awesome – I never expected this," he said. "I'm so overwhelmed by the support I have with my union and the fireme."

Gagnon says his journey has two purposes: to act as a personal healing journey, and to raise awareness and support for veterans and first responders who suffer from the disorder.

In the past two months, he has raised more than $12,000 through an online fundraiser. The money will be split between a veterans' farm in Quesnel, B.C., and the Honour Ranch in Kamloops that works with first responders and vets with PTSD.

"The measure of success will be when the last veteran and first responder doesn't take their lives," Gagnon said.