Three of the youths accused of killing 19-year-old Luka Gordic in Whistler are expected to learn their fates Friday morning.

Verdicts for the young men, who can’t be named because they were underage at the time of the attack, expected to be delivered in B.C. Supreme Court after 10 a.m.

One is charged with second-degree murder, while the other two are charged with manslaughter.

The victim, a resident of Burnaby, was swarmed and assaulted by as many as 15 people over the 2015 Victoria Day long weekend. The court heard Gordic was punched, kicked, and stabbed in the heart with a knife.

One of his attackers, Arvin Golic, was charged with second-degree murder but convicted on the lesser charge of manslaughter back in June.

The court heard Golic, who was 18 at the time, did not deliver the fatal blow but did organize the beating after Gordic stood up for a young woman they both knew.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim