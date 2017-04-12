

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver city council voted unanimously in favour of sponsoring two massive biking events in the coming months.

Organizers predict 10,000 cyclists will roll through the city for each event, which will cost the city a combined total of $250,000.

"We've been asking and wanting to see mass rides like this take place in the City of Vancouver for a long time," said Hub Cycling's Laura Jane.

"We are excited to be joining so many other cities around the world."

One of the events, Our Cityride, is new and will be hosted in cities across Canada, but the inaugural ride is planned for Vancouver this summer. The other is a larger-scale version of an event called Bike The Night, which drew about 700 cyclists for a nighttime pedal along the Arbutus Greenway last year.

The idea of sponsorship was put forward in a report by the city's head of engineering. The tab includes city services such as route planning, traffic control and policing, in addition to the sponsorship.

"They do need some start-up costs, so that's what it's about," said City Coun. George Affleck. The hope is that overtime the events will be popular enough to sustain themselves.

"All these things are about creating a more fun city."

The city says the events are being viewed as pilot projects. They're planned for August and September.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Julie Nolin