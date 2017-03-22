

CTV Vancouver





A group of students visiting England on a school trip are safe and were not near the U.K. Parliament at the time of a terror attack.

The Vancouver School Board told CTV News a group of 15 students from Magee Secondary School are England with two chaperones. While board officials could not say whether the group was in London at the time, they did confirm the students were not in the area of the attacks.

Another 42 students, in grades 9 and 10 at St. George's School, were also visiting England this week and had been in London, but arrived safely back in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon.

A number of students from Victoria's Spectrum Community School were in London on a class trip, but the district superintendent said they left London before the attack started. Students from Reynolds High School are also in the middle of a trip to England, but they were 160 kilometres from London at the time.

Two other student groups are on Europe trips from Reynolds and Victoria high schools, but neither was in England at the time.

A knife-wielding man drove a car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge on Wednesday, then fatally stabbed a police officer inside the gates of Parliament. Another three people were killed, as well as the assailant, and 40 others were injured.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim