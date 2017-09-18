

Alyse Kotyk, CTV Vancouver





The back-to-school rush has come and gone and in its wake, Christmas decorations are creeping into Metro Vancouver stores.

Lights, trees and ribbon fill an entire aisle at Vancouver’s Costco and according to Twitter, Safeway has stocked eggnog on its shelves. But while summer doesn’t come to an end until Friday, this year’s start to the festive season has begun a little later than it did in 2016 when Costco was selling trees by early-August.

According to experts, the trend of Christmas sales before summer’s end isn’t new. In fact, Christmas ads ran as early as mid-August back in the 1800s.

Even so, with Christmas still 98 days away, this year’s holiday spirit might be coming too early for some shoppers.

“What’s weirder,” asked Safeway shopper Jenn Ferguson on Twitter. “The fact that Safeway’s selling eggnog when it’s still summer or that people are actually buying it?”