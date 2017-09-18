Vancouver stores 'decking the halls' before summer's end
Christmas decorations are seen in a Costco store in September 2017.
Alyse Kotyk, CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 2:20PM PDT
The back-to-school rush has come and gone and in its wake, Christmas decorations are creeping into Metro Vancouver stores.
Lights, trees and ribbon fill an entire aisle at Vancouver’s Costco and according to Twitter, Safeway has stocked eggnog on its shelves. But while summer doesn’t come to an end until Friday, this year’s start to the festive season has begun a little later than it did in 2016 when Costco was selling trees by early-August.
According to experts, the trend of Christmas sales before summer’s end isn’t new. In fact, Christmas ads ran as early as mid-August back in the 1800s.
Even so, with Christmas still 98 days away, this year’s holiday spirit might be coming too early for some shoppers.
“What’s weirder,” asked Safeway shopper Jenn Ferguson on Twitter. “The fact that Safeway’s selling eggnog when it’s still summer or that people are actually buying it?”
Spotted just now at Safeway. Eggnog. #ChristmasIsComing pic.twitter.com/ljN0ZGST4v— jgerow (@misscranky_jj) September 16, 2017
What's weirder, the fact that Safeway's selling eggnog when it's still summer, or that people are actually buying it? #MerryChristmas �� pic.twitter.com/JV9B3rlls9— Jenn Ferguson (@Jennx68) September 16, 2017