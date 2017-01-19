A Vancouver dog rescue says it's out $2,000 after pulling the plug on a pre-screening of the film 'A Dog's Purpose' in the wake of on-set animal abuse allegations.

Animal Justice, a Toronto-based animal law organization, has filed cruelty complaints over video of a distressed German shepherd forced into turbulent water during footage apparently taken on the Winnipeg film set last year.

The video, published on TMZ, shows the dog desperately clawing the pool to get out before it is submerged in the water.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling for an outright boycott of the movie, which is based on the beloved novel of the same name by W Bruce Campbell.

Thank Dog I Am Out dog rescue had sold 220 seats to a pre-screening on Jan. 25 in Vancouver, two days before its Canadian release.

But the group now says it had no choice but to cancel after seeing the leaked video of the "distressed" dog.

"It was a no-brainer to say no, we can't show that movie – we can't align ourselves with that," founder Susan Paterson said.

"We don't condone this attitude or behaviour towards animals. At all."

The pre-screening was intended as a fundraiser so it can re-home and rehabilitate more rescue dogs, many of which are pulled from high-kill shelters in the U.S.

But the decision to pull the plug has left them out thousands of dollars because TDIAO paid a $2,000 non-refundable contract fee to Cineplex to hold the viewing.

The group says it will offer refunds for movie ticket purchases, but would appreciate if people would consider donating the funds so it can cover its losses.

The leaked dog scene has set off a firestorm of criticism against the film. More than 10,000 people signed a Change.org petition calling for a ban of the release within hours of its creation.

Universal Pictures and the film's producer, Amblin Entertainment, have issued a statement saying they are reviewing the footage, but are confident "great concern" was shown for the dog.

"There were several days of rehearsal of the water scenes to ensure Hercules was comfortable with all of the stunts," the statement said.

American Humane, the group tasked with monitoring animal safety on set, says it has suspended the representative who worked on the film.

And Toronto-based legal organization Animal Justice believes the scene constitutes dog abuse.

"Throwing a terrified German shepherd into rushing water is blatant animal cruelty," lawyer and executive director Camille Labchuk said in a news release.

"It is illegal to inflict suffering and anxiety onto animals, and there is no loophole that lets Hollywood moviemakers get away with abusing animals on a film set."

Film Director Lasse Hallstrom wrote on Twitter that he was disturbed to see the video, and was not there when it happened.

He promised that any wrongdoing would be reported and punished.

"We were all committed to providing a loving, respectful and safe environment for all the animals in the film," he wrote.

Actor Josh Gad, who was a voice actor on the production, said he's reached out to the studio to ask for an explanation.

The owner of a rescue dog himself, Gad said he signed on to the film because it "truly stands out as one of the most beautiful love letters to animals I have ever seen."

Paterson agrees, saying the on-set incident taints the intended message of the film, and the book that it's based on: The unconditional love a dog gives its owner, and that mutts and rescue dogs are equal to purebred and pet store pups.

"It ruined everything the movie was supposed to do. The rescue story will never get out there now, which is a shame, because there are millions of rescues waiting for a home right now," said Paterson.

'A Dog's Purpose' author W Bruce Campbell, who wasn't on set at the time, said on Facebook he was disturbed by the video.

"Though obviously edited and hysterically headlined, the images speak for themselves," he said.

"I want all the facts at my disposal before I pronounce judgement or issue an opinion."