VANCOUVER - Four former Vancouver school trustees that were fired by the B.C. government last year have been re-elected to the job.

Former BC Liberal Education Minister Mike Bernier fired the nine trustees on the Vancouver School Board last October after they failed to produce a balanced budget.

An independent investigation also found the former school trustees contributed to a toxic work environment in which staff were bullied and harassed.

Four of those trustees - the Green Party's Janet Fraser, Vision Vancouver's Joy Alexander and Allan Wong, and the Non-Partisan Association's Fraser Ballantyne - were re-elected Saturday along with a slate of new faces and no single party holds a majority of seats on the board.

Mayor Gregor Robertson says although his Vision Vancouver party lost its majority on the board, most of the newly elected trustees are progressive and he expects they will stand up for public education.

Hector Bremner, candidate for the NPA, was also elected to city council, filling the vacancy left by former Vision Vancouver councillor Geoff Meggs who stepped down earlier this year to work with the provincial NDP.

