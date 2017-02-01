

The proposed hike in parking permit prices for Vancouver's West End neighbourhood has been dialed back significantly, but would still ding drivers hundreds of dollars a year.

A city report released Wednesday recommends increasing the monthly rate from $6 to $30, down from the $50 initially suggested last summer.

The new price would still increase annual costs from $72 before tax up to $360.

City staff argue the move will push more people to park in their buildings, freeing up street spaces and reducing the number of cars circling around in search of spots.

"On-street parking permits are currently much cheaper than off-street parking," their report reads.

"As a result, many people currently choose to park in the street, even if they can park in their building. Some buildings have over 100 empty spaces."

According to the city, the $30 rate was calculated using a detailed model comparing the value of street parking to non-street parking.

It will not apply to existing permit holders; the city has promised people who currently have a permit to park in the West End will be able to renew at the current rate, which is already the most expensive in Vancouver.

Still, many people were not pleased with the proposal, including the neighbourhood's MLA, Spencer Chandra Herbert.

"Affordability is a huge concern, so jacking up fees… doesn't make sense to me," Chandra Herbert told CTV News in a statement.

The proposal also recommends increasing the amount of visitor parking. There are currently fewer than two spaces for every 100 households in the neighbourhood, according to the report, and visitors can take about 10 minutes and three kilometres of additional driving to find a spot to park.

Some visitor spots could be metered, however.

"Metering spaces will increase turnover," the report reads. "Unmetered spaces are more likely to always be full. Metering parking encourages people to only use parking when they need it."

Vancouver city council is expected to vote on the proposal next Wednesday.

For more details on the plans, visit the City of Vancouver website.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott