Vancouver police have issued a warning to the public about a sex offender who didn't return to his halfway house Friday night and is unlawfully at large.

Michael Hans Bopfinger was on statutory release and living in a Vancouver-area halfway house. Statutory release is when federal offenders have served two-thirds of their sentenced and are released from prison and supervised in the community.

On Friday, Bopfinger didn't return for his curfew time. A Canada wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to police, Bopfinger has a history of violence against sex workers.

An anti-violence advocate who spoke with CTV says she sees an issue with oversight in this case.

"The parole board indicated that he was ready for this level of freedom, so those conditions need to be appropriate and there needs to be someone who is watching and evaluating how he's doing with that integration," Laurel McBride with Vancouver Rape Relief said.

Police describe Bopfinger as a white male who is 5'9" and weights 300 pounds. He has a shaved head and blue eyes. He also has a tribal art style tattoo on his left upper arm and another tattoo on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black logo, camouflage shorts and black runners.

Police did not indicate that Bopfinger was violent or dangerous to the public, but anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith.