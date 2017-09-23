

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating a police shooting in Vancouver that left a man in critical condition on Saturday.

Vancouver police responded to a complaint of a break and enter near 18th Avenue and Manitoba Street at about 3:30 p.m., according to a release from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

At the scene, a distraught man in his early 30s confronted officers with a weapon.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man and use "less-lethal" options to disarm him, but they ended up shooting him around 4:20 p.m.

The man was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition. No police officers were physically injured

Police did not say what type of weapon the man was holding.

The incident closed off 18th Avenue between Manitoba Street and Ontario Street for several hours as police officers swarmed the area investigating the incident.

The IIO has taken over the case and is asking any witnesses to call 1 855 446 8477.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald.