

CTV Vancouver





The Vancouver police are asking potential witnesses to come forward after the murder of two people in a West End apartment this weekend.

The victims, a 57-year-old woman and 51-year-old man, were found deceased Sunday afternoon after officers were called to a building at 1835 Morton Avenue, not far from English Bay Beach. Initially, police said they were investigating a suspicious death.

Both victims are Vancouver residents, and their identities have not been released publicly.

Sgt. Jason Robillard said a person of interest was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. It's unclear what charges the person faces.

"Based on the information collected so far, there is no indication that the public is at risk. All parties are known to each other," he said.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may witnessed unusual or suspicious activity around the building from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon to contact police at VPD homicide at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.