Vancouver police offering support to local Las Vegas survivors
People embrace and bow their heads as nearby church bells ring during a vigil Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Orlando, Fla., to show solidarity with the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, October 5, 2017 8:26AM PDT
The Vancouver Police Department is offering support to Vancouverites returning home from Las Vegas after the massacre that killed 58 people – and injured more than 500 others.
In a message on Twitter, the force urged local survivors not to suffer in silence. It’s urging locals to contact the VPD’s victim services unit if they need support.
"It is very typical to have emotional reactions for a long time after experiencing a traumatic event. If you are returning home from Las Vegas and need support, please reach out," the message reads.
The post also includes on online link to VPD Victim Services, as well as Victim Link BC, the provincial crisis support service.
If you need support, pls reach out. VPD Victim Services: https://t.co/jMi0kr8VFT or Victim Link BC: https://t.co/Pspmdafw7a #VPD #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/2TS5PuYAMM— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 4, 2017