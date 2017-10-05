

CTV Vancouver





The Vancouver Police Department is offering support to Vancouverites returning home from Las Vegas after the massacre that killed 58 people – and injured more than 500 others.

In a message on Twitter, the force urged local survivors not to suffer in silence. It’s urging locals to contact the VPD’s victim services unit if they need support.

"It is very typical to have emotional reactions for a long time after experiencing a traumatic event. If you are returning home from Las Vegas and need support, please reach out," the message reads.

The post also includes on online link to VPD Victim Services, as well as Victim Link BC, the provincial crisis support service.