Police are investigating after the bodies for two seniors were found in a Vancouver residence Monday afternoon.

The bodies of a 77-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man were found shortly before 5 p.m. inside their home near Granville Street and West 5th Avenue, officers said.

They have not yet been publicly identified.

Few details have been released, but police said the deaths are considered "suspicious." The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

Officers do not believe the public is at risk.