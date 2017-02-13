

CTV Vancouver





It was a busy night for fire crews after three separate blazes broke out in a Vancouver neighbourhood within just a few minutes of each other.

Fire officials say the largest fire began at the back of a home near Inverness and East 29th Avenue around 1:00 a.m. on Monday.

Five people – including a child – were inside the house at the time and managed to escape uninjured.

The house fire was spotted by crews heading to fight another smaller blaze at the nearby Sir Richard McBride Elementary School.

Police say someone had piled items against the back wall of the school and set them on fire. Sprinklers were set off by the smoke, and minor damage to the school was reported.

A third fire in an alleyway that caused damage to a garage was also extinguished.

“We had 23 firefighters on scene, but with the multiple locations initially it was confusing but we had plenty of manpower to cover all three incidents,” said Batt. Chief Kevin Wilson.

No one was injured in any of the blazes, but the back of the house sustained significant damage.

Teresa Calalang rents the home that was set on fire with her husband and daughter. The two owners of the house were also inside at the time.

“We heard a noise, like a crackling sound,” she said. “[My husband] saw outside there was a fire…he was like ‘Come on, get up!’”

They couple woke up their 10-year-old daughter and tried to leave the home out the back door, but the fire was already too big. They broke a window and climbed through, then called 911.

“It spread so fast, so quick,” said Calalang, noting they escaped with just the clothes on their backs. “We’re shocked, totally shocked… we didn’t expect this, it’s terrible… but we feel blessed because we’re safe.”

Officials believe the fires may have been intentionally set, and Vancouver police’s arson team is searching for suspects.

Neighbours say they feel scared about a series of arsons in a normally safe neighborhood.

“I was really concerned because of the nature of fires - they can move pretty quickly and be pretty dangerous,” said one man who lives in the area. “It’s unsettling.”

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the VPD Arson line at 604-717-2962 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Sheila Scott