Police have located a vehicle that could help shed light on a double-homicide that's put a quiet South Vancouver neighbourhood on edge.

Officers were called to a Marpole home near 64th Avenue and Hudson Street Wednesday after a friend of the residents stopped by to say hello and noticed something was off.

Police found a man and woman in their 60s dead inside.

Investigators had asked the public to keep an eye out for a 2014 white Kia Soul that police believe is associated with the home.

CTV cameras were there when the Kia was located around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night. The vehicle was empty and was towed away.

The VPD says it was towed to a garage where it will be checked for clues.

Neighbour Emma Greenhalgh told CTV Vancouver she saw the missing Kia drive away from the home around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night as she was going to bed.

"I recognized it as their car. I saw it pull away from outside the house," she said.

Her partner saw the couple's back door open the next morning, and thought it was suspicious.

"It was unusual. He saw it open again a little while later, and then about an hour later it was closed," she said.

The deceased were a "lovely couple," she said. The woman was super active and often in her garden, and the man was disabled and always in the home.

"Just really nice neighbours. [They] used to give us kale from their garden," she said.

Greenhalgh believes her neighbours had an Airbnb suite in the home's basement.

"So they would have people come in," she added.

Motive a mystery

At a press conference yesterday, Const. Jason Doucette said many of the details of the case remain a mystery, and he urged anyone with information to come forward.

“It is still very early in the investigation and a motive isn’t clear yet,” Doucette said.

“As our detectives collect information and put the pieces of this puzzle together, we are encouraging anyone with information about the deaths, regardless how unimportant they think it may be, to contact us immediately.”

While the motive hasn't been confirmed, police said the case doesn't appear to be a murder-suicide.

There is no clear sign of a break-in at the front of the property.

Police have identified the deceased but are not releasing their names because they haven't notified next of kin. They also would not confirm whether they are the residents of the 64th Avenue home.

The deaths mark the 14th and 15th homicides of the year in Vancouver.

Anyone with information can contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim