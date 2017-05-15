

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver Park Board commissioners are preparing for a vote tonight that could decide the future of the Vancouver Aquarium.

The board is considering a bylaw that would ban whales and dolphins from display, but aquarium staff say if the bylaw is adopted, it could have a much longer reach.

They say it would force them to euthanize sick or injured cetaceans that must be cared for at aquarium facilities.

But Park Board chair Michael Wiebe says when it comes to rescues, cetaceans are best treated in their natural habitats.