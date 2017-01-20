A Vancouver mother and daughter are going on their dream vacation after being surprised during an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The excitement began when single mom Helen and daughter Emerald accepted a video call from a person they thought was a producer from the show.

They thought they were going to take part in a survey, and were shocked to see Ellen herself. Both women and jumped out of their seats, hugging each other and screaming.

Prior to the call, Ellen explained to viewers that Helen came to Vancouver from Nigeria 18 years ago, to provide a better life for Emerald. She lives paycheque-to-paycheque, and has never been able to afford a vacation.

When the women took the call, Ellen pretended to take the survey they'd believed they were taking part in, asking how often they watched the show.

"Every single day," both women replied.

"I can't feel my heart," Emerald said.

They were asked why they watched the show, to which Helen replied that it "just gives me hope" that there are good people in the world.

"Those were the only two questions I had," Ellen told them.

She then said she knew Helen is a hard-working mother and a generous person who gives back to her community.

Emerald said her mother means everything to her, and that she's inspired by her mother's work with those who have mental illness.

"She makes me want to be a better person completely," the aspiring teacher said.

Ellen asked the women where they'd go if they could afford a vacation, and both replied that their dream was to travel to Los Angeles and watch a taping of her show, and see the set of the show "Friends."

Then Ellen told them to start packing, because they'd be leaving for L.A. that night.

Helen was so excited she fell off her chair, and both women erupted in cheers.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" can be streamed online at CTV.ca.