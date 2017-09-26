

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - British Columbia's former finance minister Mike de Jong has announced his bid to lead the provincial Liberal party, joining a race that already includes two other past cabinet ministers and the former mayors of B.C.'s two largest cities.

De Jong made his decision official Tuesday, saying he aims to re-energize a free-enterprise coalition.

It's his second run at the post. He lost to former premier Christy Clark in 2011.

“By bringing together an expanded and diverse team of new supporters, we can develop an exciting vision for our province's future that builds upon our record of having established B.C. as Canada's leading economy,” de Jong said in a news release.

His supporters include former Liberal cabinet ministers Teresa Wat and Pat Bell, as well as legislature members John Martin and Simon Gibson.

De Jong, who has served in the legislature for more than 23 years, said he can rebuild the party, which was ousted from office following last spring's election after a 16 years in power.

As finance minister under Clark, de Jong tabled five consecutive balanced budgets even as most other Canadian jurisdictions were in deficit, although experts also note B.C.'s child poverty rate was among the highest in the country.

The race to replace Clark is growing crowded, with as many as eight candidates expected to in the running by the end of the week.

Michael Lee, a member of the legislative assembly for the riding of Vancouver-Langara, also announced Tuesday that he aims to lead the Liberal party.

Lee said in a news release that his goal is to create affordable, connected communities by increasing the housing supply and investing in transit service and infrastructure.

“It's about using all our strengths, including our abundant resources, our innovative health-care system and our remarkable diversity to create and attract more trade and investment to build the best British Columbia,” he said.

Former transportation minister Todd Stone has also indicated he's seriously considering entering the race.

Former Liberal cabinet ministers in the race are Andrew Wilkinson and Mike Bernier, who both announced their candidacies Monday.

Conservative MP Dianne Watts, well known in the Metro Vancouver area as a multi-term former mayor of Surrey, entered the race Sunday and is seen as a strong candidate despite never being elected to the legislature.

Backbencher Sam Sullivan, a former Vancouver mayor, announced his bid to lead the Liberals last week, as did Terrace businesswoman Lucy Sager.

The absence of a clear front-runner could get messy for the Liberals, said David Black, a political communications expert at Royal Roads University in Victoria.

“There's no heir apparent,” Black said. “When you lack the heir apparent you open the door to a lot of fractiousness.”

He said the Liberals need a leader who appeals to urban voters without cutting the party's roots in rural areas. In May's election, the Liberals lost seats in Metro Vancouver and won only one of 14 ridings on Vancouver Island.

The party will elect its new leader in February.

The Liberals were defeated in a confidence vote in July, paving the way for the NDP to form a minority government with support from members of the Green party.

Clark resigned as the Liberal leader and the member for Kelowna-West last month.

The current standings in the 87-seat legislature are: 41 New Democrats, 41 Liberals, three Greens, one Independent and one vacancy.