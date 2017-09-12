Vancouver man jailed for biting 14-year-old girl at Green Day concert
This undated photo provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's office shows Joel Dauncey, from Vancouver, B.C. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 1:07PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. - A Canadian man who bit a 14-year-old girl on her right breast during a Green Day concert in Portland, Oregon, last month has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Joel Dauncey of Vancouver pleaded no contest Monday to misdemeanour harassment of a sexual or intimate body part.
Court documents say the teen told police she was dancing next to her mother at the Aug. 2 concert when a stranger bit her. She rated the pain as “3” on a 1-10 scale.
A woman working at the concert told police that Dauncey had been cut off from buying alcohol. The worker said she witnessed the bite.
The 34-year-old man told investigators he does not remember the incident.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Dauncey made no statement at his sentencing.