Police in the Toronto area have charged a Vancouver man who allegedly assaulted a staff member and caused damage onboard a WestJet flight Friday morning.

The incident occurred on flight WS 709, which left Toronto’s Pearson airport at about 11:40 a.m. local time.

The Vancouver-bound plane was diverted back to the airport shortly after takeoff due to mechanical issues. According to a statement from the Peel Regional Police, that’s when the man became unruly, allegedly assaulting a flight attendant and causing minor damage to the aircraft’s bathroom.

Randy Paholko, 68, has been charged with assault, endangering an aircraft and two counts of mischief.

He is being kept in custody until a bail hearing on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2112 ext. 3133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.