Buckle up, Vancouver drivers – it's shaping up to be another hectic summer of road closures in the city.

On top of regular maintenance to the water system, sewers and streets, there are a number of movie shoots and public events that are expected to snarl traffic this year.

Once again, the message from the city is to "know before you go"; officials recommend drivers plan ahead either by using its road closure website or cellphone app.

"We don't want anybody to suffer the frustration of being late for an appointment – coming around a corner and having a road closed – and there are so many ways for people to get that information in advance," said Jerry Dobrovolny, the top engineer for the city.

Big events scheduled this summer include the Pride Parade, Italian Day, the Point Grey Fiesta Parade and Car Free Day. Vancouver has also already issued more than 1,600 permits for filming on the street over the course of the sunny season.

The biggest maintenance and construction projects are taking place along the Burrard Corridor, the Knight Street Corridor, the Oakridge Trunk and on Southwest Marine Drive, but there will be many smaller ones as well.

While the work can be a headache for drivers, Dobrovolny said it's essential that the city maintains the structures and systems people rely on day-to-day.

"We replace anywhere from 20 to 30 or more kilometres of infrastructure each year," he added.

The construction, as well as the movie productions, marathons, parades and festivals, are taking place all across the city, not just in the downtown core.

They're also happening consistently throughout the summer, which is why officials are urging people to get acquainted with its closure website.

With a report form CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander

City of Vancouver map: Select a project, marked with a coloured line on the map below, for more details about it. Red lines indicate a full road closure, orange lines show travel or parking lane closures and blue lines show upcoming closures.