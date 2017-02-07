

CTV Vancouver





A 30-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Tuesday morning, and police have cordoned off a local hotel.

Authorities said they received 911 calls of gunfire near Jackson Avenue and Powell Street just after 5:30 a.m., and officers arrived in the area to find the victim suffering gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is in stable condition.

Few other details have been released, including a potential motive, but police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

No arrests have been made.

The Patricia Hotel, located three blocks from the intersection of Jackson and Powell, was blocked off by police tape after the shooting, but authorities have not said why.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section detectives at 604-717-2541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.