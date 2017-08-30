

Two Vancouver firefighters have flown to Texas amid one of the worst natural disasters in the state's history to offer their assistance and learn what they can about managing a potential catastrophe back home.

Deputy Chief Brian Godlonton and Kirk Heaven, head of Vancouver's Heavy Urban Search and Rescue task force, were both invited to watch how local teams are handling Tropical Storm Harvey, which has caused widespread flooding and killed at least nine people since reaching land last week.

Fire Chief Darrell Reid said Godlonton and Heaven have been granted observer status, but that doesn’t mean they will be sticking to the sidelines.

"What it allows our team to do is to go down to partner up with and work with their incident management team," Reid said. "It's a combination of assisting with the work being done but also an opportunity to learn."

The lessons gathered in Texas will then be brought back to the department, and to the HUSAR task force, to help prepare for any number of potential disasters locally, from a flood to a megathrust earthquake.

"Flooding is certainly something that could happen in the City of Vancouver," Reid said. "But with any major disaster, they all have certain things in common – the impacts to people, some of the big-picture things that we need to concern ourselves with are very similar no matter what the cause."

HUSAR, which was deployed to help out in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina, already runs practice drills that simulate earthquakes and other large-scale disasters, but Reid said nothing beats real-world experience.

"People are being evacuated and people are being rescued in real-time,” he said. “It's a never-ending series of decisions being made and actions being taken and I can't think of a better place for our team to be.”

The full HUSAR team hasn't been asked to deploy to Houston yet, but Reid said they are prepared to answer the call.

"We do believe they'd be a great fit and a great asset to be there," he said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson