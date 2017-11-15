Oprah Winfrey's annual roundup of items with her stamp of approval includes comfortable clothing made by Vancouver-area companies this year.

A pair of lumberjack-inspired socks and a striped Oxford sleep shirt made the 2017 list of Oprah's Favorite Things.

The plaid slipper socks are made by Pudus, a company based in Richmond, B.C. The socks come in blue or red are listed at $32.12 per pair, but fans of the lifestyle guru can get 20 per cent off using the codeword OPRAH.

They're sold in three sizes: one for adults, one for toddlers and one for kids.

"I put on these cozy sock slippers for the Favorite Things shoot, and I loved them! So will anyone you give them to, from toddlers to grandmas," Oprah said of the product.

Oprah also highlighted a blue-and-white striped sleepshirt made by Vancouver- and Montreal-based The Sleep Shirt.

The cotton long and short nightshirts sell for between $230 and $245, and are 20 per cent off using OPRAH as the code word online.

"One of our editors wore this oxford cotton sleep shirt to the office with sandals and looked terrific," the listing on the Favorite Things page read.

"I'd relax in it at home or wear it as a cover-up. There might be a few people who'd actually sleep in it."

Other products on the list of 102 items include wireless speakers made to look like animals, a gold puffy jacket, tear-away pants, a US$285 tequila and a dog bone controlled with an app.

The full list is published on Oprah.com and in the December issue of O Magazine.