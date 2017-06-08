Mayor Gregor Robertson says he's proud that the City of Vancouver is now Canada's largest "living wage" employer.

City councillors approved the $20.64 per hour wage for all city staff back in September 2016, but the change has just been adopted.

The city joins the Ucluelet First Nation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Parksville, New Westminster, Quesnel and Port Coquitlam as local B.C. governments that have implemented a living wage policy.

The Living Wage for Families Campaign defines a living wage as an hourly amount a two-parent family with two children needs to earn to cover basic expenses, including food, clothing, rental housing, child care, transportation and a small savings to cover illness or emergencies. It does not include additional expenses like education costs, recreation, holidays, debt repayment or future savings for a child's education, home ownership or retirement.

Here's how the calculation varies by region in B.C.:

$20.64 in Vancouver

$20.11 in Ucluelet

$15.90 in the Fraser Valley

$20.01 in Victoria

Here's a look at some living wages across the country, calculated by Living Wage Canada:

$18.52 in Toronto

$19.12 in Whitehorse

$18.15 in Calgary

$16.69 in Edmonton

$14.07 in Winnipeg

$16.46 in Regina

Robertson says the policy will help working-class families cope with Vancouver's "affordability challenges."

"Paying a living wage is an investment in our community and economy, and I encourage other local employers to take this step so families of all incomes and backgrounds can afford to live and work in Vancouver," he said in a statement.

Under the new plan, all direct employees and subcontractors of the city will be paid at or above the agreed upon living wage for Metro Vancouver. That also includes Vancouver Park Board staff and its vendors, and the Vancouver Police Department.

Deanna Ogle, campaign organizer with the Living Wage for Families Campaign, says Vancouver is leading the way for other cities to follow suit to help its residents.

"We all know that Vancouver is an expensive place to live, a living wage allows city staff and contractors to breathe a little easier at the end of the month," she said.

B.C.'s current minimum wage is currently $10.85 an hour, but will go up by 50 cents in mid-September.

Here's a look at what minimum wage workers get paid across the country.