As much as 15 centimetres of snow may fall over the Lower Mainland and part of Vancouver Island between Friday and Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province's South Coast ahead of a "major shift in the weather pattern" expected to start on Friday. The statement covers east, west and inland Vancouver Island, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver, Southern Gulf Islands, Sunshine Coast and Whistler.

The weather agency said a weak warm front heading north from Washington will bring a band of light snow to the South Coast on Friday. A low pressure system is expected to follow closely behind, bringing heavier snowfall on Friday night and into Saturday morning.

The weather statement forecasts a snowfall of between five and 15 centimetres in affected areas as a result.

Snow may switch over to rain, or a combination of the two types of precipitation, by Saturday as milder air blows over the area. Freezing rain is possible in the Fraser Valley and Sea-to-Sky corridor when the warm air begins, the statement says.

A second storm is expected Sunday, which will bring more snow and rain to the same areas.

Colder temperatures are expected early next week, and more snow may fall during that time as well.

Environment Canada warns that slippery roads can be expected while the snow is falling, with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

At the same time, the province's North Coast falls under an arctic outflow warning with wind chill values as low as -20 C. Residents of the affected areas are advised to minimize the amount of skin exposed, and ensure pets and outdoor animals are able to access shelter.